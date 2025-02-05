Special birthday celebrations for York care home resident

Celebrations have been in full swing at Meadowbeck Care Home, as one of its residents reaches her 95th birthday in style.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary was joined by all her family and friends who travelled far and wide to celebrate her special day at her birthday party. There were bubbles a plenty as the prosecco flowed, along with party food and a delicious birthday cake.

Mary was born in Kirby Grindalythe to William and Ada, the youngest of 10 children, Mary has always loved music and likes a good party and since coming to Meadowbeck Care Home, is enjoying a new chapter of her life, and continues to party with all her friends in the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The birthday girl, said: “I have had a lovely day and feel very special with all my beautiful flowers and cards, singing and dancing keeps me feeling 21”.

BHC

Among those relatives attending was Mary’s daughter, Andrea, who played host for the afternoon to lots of guests. Speaking about and reminiscing sharing stories with other guests about her Mum whilst looking at old photographs, she said: “Mum is and has been a fantastic mother and friend to so many over the years, and it’s wonderful to be with her on this very special day and to say just how proud she makes us feel.”

Annaliza Kemp, General Manager of Barchester Meadowbeck Care Home added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable lady’s special day, Mary is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more.”