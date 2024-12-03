Special delivery! Barratt Homes installs Santa’s Letterbox at Driffield development

Local housebuilder, Barratt Homes Yorkshire East is spreading Christmas cheer in Driffield this festive season as they install a letterbox for children to post their Christmas list to Santa.

From now to December 21 local parents and their children are invited to visit the Mortimer Park development’s sales office to post their letter to Santa to make sure their special delivery reaches Santa and his elves on time for the big day.

Once they have dropped their letters at the Mortimer Park sales office, children on the ‘nice’ list can also collect wildlife-friendly Reindeer Food to take home ready to sprinkle outside their home on Christmas Eve.

In Driffield approximately 3,000 emergency food parcels are provided for families across a 12-month period with 770 local children receiving Christmas gifts from Driffield & Wolds Foodbank last year. As a result, for each letter posted in Barratt Homes Christmas letterbox the housebuilder will donate £10 to Driffield & Wolds Foodbank to support the team delivering their essential services during the festive period and beyond.

Sarah Hanna, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes Mortimer Park development in Driffield, said: “As part of our Christmas festivities, we want to ensure that every child has the chance to write their Christmas list to Santa ahead of the big day.

“With each letter we will be handing out Reindeer Food for children to take home with them as well as making a donation to Driffield & Wolds Foodbank. We are urging children in Driffield to visit our sales office with their parents to post their letters to the North Pole ahead of December 21.”