Specsavers Selby team goes the extra mile for charity

A LOCAL optician has been busy rallying community support over the past few months, raising vital funds and awareness for three important charities.

Team members at Specsavers Selby have taken part in a range of fundraising events in support of Bowel Cancer UK, Dementia Forward and the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Altogether, the store has raised nearly £400 for charitable causes by holding several fundraisers.

Andrew Nunwick, store director, says: ‘We’re proud of what we’ve been able to achieve over the past few months. These causes are incredibly important to us and our customers, and we want to thank the whole community for their generosity and support. It’s been amazing to see local businesses get involved too - it’s been a real team effort.’

In April, the store held a Guess the Number of Sweets in the Jar fundraiser for Bowel Cancer UK, raising £130. This was followed by participation in Denim for Dementia at the end of May, supporting Dementia Forward, with another £50 raised for the cause.

Most recently, Specsavers Selby held an in-store raffle in support of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, drawing the winners earlier this month. With raffle tickets priced at just £1 per strip and prizes generously donated by local businesses - including luxury hampers, free haircut vouchers, and fish and chip vouchers - the event raised £180.

The store team would like to thank their customers and local partners for their continued support and generosity.