Sport in Mind scores big at Leeds Festival with Football & Run Club for mental health

More than 300 festival-goers joined the UK’s leading mental health sports charity for empowering sessions at one of the UK’s biggest music weekends.

Sport in Mind, the UK’s leading mental health sports charity, has wrapped up a hugely successful partnership with Festival Republic at this year’s Reading and Leeds Festival, delivering a series of football matches and daily Run Clubs that brought fun, fitness, and a focus on wellbeing to the festival.

Across the weekend, festival guests joined drop-in football matches and Run Club sessions, with participants ranging from first-time festival runners to staff, volunteers, and even international visitors from as far as New Zealand and Panama.

Even broadcaster Vernon Kay got behind the campaign, giving Sport in Mind a special shout-out from backstage at the festival.

Neil Harris, CEO of Sport in Mind, said: “Festivals are amazing events to attend, but they can also be overwhelming for many. Our aim was to help create the best festival experience for people by providing uplifting sessions where they could take a breather, move their bodies, and destress. Whether kicking a ball around or going for a morning run, we want to remind people to take care of themselves and each other.”

Participants described the activities as a standout festival experience. One football player said:

“Sport in Mind’s 5-a-side football matches are the hidden gem of Reading Festival.”

Run leader and Sport in Mind ambassador Ben Grey added: “Hosting the Festival Run Club was amazing. We had an incredible selection of runners join us each day, from festival goers wanting a break to staff and volunteers. We didn’t just run, we laughed and chatted, and even learnt some sign language along the way.”

The initiative formed part of the festival-wide #LookOutForEachOther campaign, reinforcing the importance of community care and mental health awareness in large-scale events.