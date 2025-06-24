Spring Fair fun comes to Holme Wood

More than 200 Bradford residents embraced the community spirit at a special Spring Fair and had the chance to take their first steps towards launching a new career.

The Holme Wood Spring Fair was staged at the Holme Centre on Madison Avenue behind Holme Church.

Adults and children alike joined in the fun with activities such as facepainting, crafts, games, inflatables, a tombola, raffle and a hook-a-duck all proving popular.

There was also a barbeque and a free ice cream for all who attended.

The event was arranged by the Sutton Centre and sponsored by Realise, one of the UK’s leading training providers, which delivers a host of Adult Skills Fund courses to help upskill local residents and help them into work if they are unemployed or further enhance their employment credentials.

Hannah Grady, Realise’s Adult Skills Operations Manager, said: “It was a fantastic event and great to see so many people of all ages having lots of fun.

“There was a super atmosphere and it made for a special day for the entire local community.

“We were thrilled to sponsor the event and really cement our partnership with Holme Wood where we have delivered Adult Skills courses for a number of years.

“It was great to speak to local residents about the opportunities available to them, the vast majority fully funded so at no cost to the learner, and to bring along the Realise training bus where we train bus drivers of the future.”

Realise currently offers a range of courses in its skills hub at Holme Wood including helping people build a career as a teaching assistant or a security guard.

Functional Skills training in English, maths and digital skills is also available.

The Spring Fair also saw a host of other local organisations attending, including The Valley Project, Emerge, Tong Wellbeing Hub, DR Wellness and Bradford South Family Hub.