Spring family fun at Amazon in Wakefield

The team at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Wakefield hosted a spring-themed family fun day for employees and their families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazon employees, partners and children visited the Wakefield site for a spring celebration. Activities included Easter crafts, painting, and visiting the bees that live on site, bringing smiles to guests young and old.

Gill Fedorov, General Manager at Amazon in Wakefield, said: “We all had such a great afternoon, and it was fantastic to see so many colleagues enjoying time with their friends and families. I’d like to thank our team and their little ones for coming along and making it a brilliant day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad