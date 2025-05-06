St Gemma’s Hospice receives vital support in The Fine & Country Foundation’s Spring Grant Scheme

The Fine & Country Foundation has announced the recipients of its Spring 2025 grants, and among the 29 beneficiaries is St. Gemma’s Hospice, nominated by Fine & Country Leeds, which has been selected to receive funding to continue its vital work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The total amount donated in the Spring 2025 grants totals £50,572.00, which brings the grand total to over £1,060,000 donated to charities around the world since its inception in 2014.

Louise Lawrence from Fine & Country Leeds said: “We are overjoyed that our nominated charity has been selected for this grant. Their work within the local community is essential, and this funding will help them continue to provide crucial support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For charities like St. Gemma’s Hospice, this grant is more than just financial support - it is a vote of confidence in the vital work they do. We are proud to play a role in helping them help those who need it most.”

Louise Lawrence hands over the grant cheque.

The biannual grant scheme, held in Spring and Autumn each year, provides a lifeline to charities tackling a variety of issues.

With the recent grants, The Foundation continues its commitment to empowering organisations across the UK and internationally to make a tangible difference in the lives of those most in need.

Charities have been under increasing pressure due to the rising cost of living and greater demand for their services in recent years. The Fine & Country Foundation aims to alleviate some of these pressures by providing financial assistance, allowing organisations to focus on delivering their life-changing work. Having reached the milestone of over £1 million raised in 2024, The Fine & Country Foundation marks a decade of making a difference by deepening its support for charitable initiatives. This milestone highlights the collective effort of Fine & Country offices and supporters who contribute through regular giving and fundraising events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad