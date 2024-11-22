St Helen’s Farm extends its Goodness Grant funding to donate £17,000 to five charities

St Helen’s Farm, the UK’s largest goat’s milk producer, has extended its ‘Goodness Grants’ funding pot, to donate almost £17,000 to good causes across the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family-run business, based near York, had initially launched the CSR initiative with a £10,000 total grant pot, encouraging not-for-profit organisations and registered charities to apply for funds of up to £5,000 to support projects which are doing good in their local communities.

However, following a review of the applications, the goat’s milk producer decided to extend its funding – and has now donated £17,000 to five different charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charities include Made-Well near Exeter, which provides experiences for those living with learning disabilities, physical disabilities, mental illness and loneliness, and Stepping Stones Project in Castle Douglas, whose mission is to ease food poverty and create food dignity by maintaining a "Larder Open to All".

User (UGC) Submitted

The grant for the Stepping Stones Project will be used to provide “Kitchen Starter Packs” for those who have been given their own house, but who need support starting out with kitchen basics. The packs will include appliances such as slow cookers and air fryers, to help with cost-effective cooking, as well as kitchen utensils and supermarket gift cards.

Meanwhile the funding for Made-Well will be utilised to resurfacing its inclusive children's play area, to offer better access for all.

Bill Randles, Managing Director at St Helen’s Farm said: “When we originally launched our Goodness Grants initiative, we pledged to giveaway £10,000 to good causes. However, while reviewing the applications, we were blown away by some of the work being done across the UK – so we made the decision to increase our funding pot, to allow us to fund projects by five different charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These projects really will deliver ‘goodness’ for their local communities, and we’re pleased to be able to play a role in helping to bring them to life!”

The ‘Goodness Grants’ initiative follows St Helen’s Farm’s CSR work last year which saw it raise over £28,000 for UK charity, Hope for Justice – which works to end modern slavery across the UK.

The five charities receiving funds through the ‘Goodness Grants’ are:

Stepping Stones Community Larder and Foodbank

Made-Well

Tremorfa Nursery

Ffrindiau Ysgol Pennant