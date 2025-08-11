St John Ambulance Badgers and Cadets CPR marathon

But this event was more than just a fundraiser for our young people in Rotherham. Our building, a well-used and much-loved space for so many, is at risk of closure. Faced with the thought of losing the place where they’ve learned, laughed, and grown, these young people decided to take action in the most inspiring way possible.

Led by our Badger Leader and network fundraising lead, Sue Farmer, the group got to work collecting sponsors, then teamed up in small groups to complete an incredible hour of non-stop CPR.

Sue said” On both nights I was so proud of the Badgers and Cadets they were so enthusiastic about raising vital funds. Everyone seemed to be having fun and even the adults took part in performing CPR”

The Badger programme gives the youngsters a chance to learn important first aid skills in a fun, friendly and safe environment, develop their self-esteem and confidence. They also get to learn about lots of different topics like first aid, communication and healthy living.

The event raised a whopping £816.17 (and money still coming in) Every donation counts – please support them if you can!

https://square.link/u/AYrnHTcJ?src=shee

2 . Contributed Rotherham Badgers and Cadets - Thursday evenings Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Rotherham Badgers and Cadets - Thursday evening Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Rotherham Badgers and Cadets - Monday evening Photo: Submitted Photo Sales