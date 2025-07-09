St John Ambulance in Humber and East Riding are pleased to take possession of a purpose-built vehicle to help them provide support to their local community.

Funding for the vehicle was partly by a legacy left by Mrs. June Blair in memory of her late husband Jack Blair, the vehicle bears the legend "Funded in memory of Jack Blair", and the remaining cost was met by several other donations.

Dr David Turpin, St John Ambulance County President, Humber and East Riding, welcomed His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of The East Riding of Yorkshire, Jim Dick OBE, CStJ. Lord Mayor of Kingston upon Hull and Admiral of the Humber Cheryl Payne, Chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council Liam Dealtry, The County Commissioner of St John Ambulance, Humber and East Riding, Jacky Bowes, representatives of the emergency services and St John Ambulance volunteers to the dedication service. The service was led by The Revd Gemma Turner, St John Ambulance County Chaplain and held at St John Headquarters, Priory House, Citadel Way, Hull,

After the dedication service, The Lord Lieutenant handed the keys to County Commissionaire, Jacky Bowes who gave a short address of thanks, adding, “A wonderful turn out to see this amazing resource being dedicated and handing over to the County”. She invited everyone in for light refreshments, served by the St John Fellowship team and look around the display of St John Heritage items, a collection curated by Mr. Paul Dore.

We are grateful for donations, such as this from the Blair family in memory of Jack Blair, which has enabled us to receive the Community Support Unit.

If you would like to make a donation, please scan the QR code to access the Give a Tap donation page.

HM Lord-Lieutenant of The East Riding of Yorkshire, Jim Dick OBE, handing the keys to St John Ambulance County Commissionaire, Jacky Bowes

Guests explore the new community support unit

Display of St John Heritage items, a collection curated by Mr. Paul Dore.