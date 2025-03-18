St Patrick's day gets the green light at Leeming Bar care home

Residents and staff at Leeming Bar Grange in Leeming Bar celebrated all things Irish for St Patrick’s Day this week. The home was decorated with shamrocks and everyone dressed in green to mark the day.

Held on March 17, Saint Patrick's Day actually observes the death of St Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, but the day has come to be a huge celebration of Irish heritage and culture.

Staff and residents at the home embraced the luck of the Irish with a Shamrock Shindig! ‘The Cherry Tones’ had everyone jigging to classic Irish hits as they enjoyed their very first Baby Guinness’, and of course some classic pints of the black nectar! The taste bud tantalising didn’t stop there, as Chef Suzanne prepared a fantastic Irish spread with a special menu of delicious Irish dishes such as Irish stew, colcannon and Bailey’s cheesecake!

General Manager, Kathryn Billett said: “Our residents have all had a brilliant day today, everyone has enjoyed the festivities – I think we all agree St Patrick’s Day is the best of all the saints’ days! We had a fantastic time listening to Irish music and attempting Irish dancing too!

Muriel, a resident at Leeming Bar Grange said: “It has been great craic; that’s one of the words I learnt today! What a lovely day of fun with friends!

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.