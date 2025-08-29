Stagecoach East Midlands announce improvement to inter-urban bus route from Hull

Stagecoach East Midlands has today announced that they will be improving the Service 350, which runs between Hull and Scunthorpe, connecting villages from across the region to the Gallagher Retail Park and the General Hospital in Scunthorpe.

The change, which comes into effect on Monday 1 September 2025, will provide an extended route to Gallagher Retail Park, this will enable better connectivity at peak times and improve access to employment for local people. Those wishing to take advantage of the popular outlets at the Retail Park, including M&S, Boots, Next, TK Maxx and Tesco Extra will be able to do so every 30 minutes throughout the day Monday to Saturday, with a two hourly service on a Sunday too.

The extended bus service fits in with changes in NHS regional health. With specialist healthcare services focused on hospital sites across the Humber area, patients may need to travel to reach treatment; improving the bus service links between hospitals will create new travel opportunities and better access to healthcare.

Service 350 will directly join Hull Royal Infirmary and Scunthorpe Hospital every 30 minutes in both directions, providing regular connections from villages and towns across North Lincolnshire for NHS staff, patients, and visitors.

The extension of Service 350, combined with current Service 1 journeys, will provide a more frequent bus service between the NHS Glanford Park and Ride site and Scunthorpe General Hospital, making it easier for commuting, visiting and attending appointments.

This service enhancement is part of the Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) initiative, funded in partnership with North Lincolnshire County Council.

Dave Skepper, Commercial Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: "We're delighted to announce improvements to our Service 350.

“By extending the route, we're offering easier journeys to the shops in Scunthorpe town centre and at Gallagher retail park for local people along the Service 350 route. It will also be easier to reach Scunthorpe General Hospital.

“We are always listening to community feedback and working with our partners to try to improve public transport options."