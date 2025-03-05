Step into a world of pure imagination as The Society of Alchemists opens in the Piece Hall.

The Society of Alchemists invites you to step into a world where magic meets mystery and the beauty of alchemy comes alive ,promising a world of pure imagination featuring stunning treasures, enchanting finds and a friendly magical dragon to greet you upon entering.

Owners of the famous 'Yorkshire Soap Company' Marcus Doyle and Warren Booth opened the first ever 'Society of Alchemists' in York down the Shambles which has been a massive hit, for the 2nd shop they needed somewhere as iconic and historic as the Shambles in York, it's a no brainer that they chose the historic cloth hall the Piece Hall.

Marcus and Warren opened the first magical Society of Alchemists shop in York three years ago having created the concept for The Shambles which is now a go to destination for many people, in my humble opinion I think it's a great concept, something new and a bit different, for me it was like stepping back into my childhood years I felt excited and I loved seeing the sights, sounds and smells and browsing what the store has to offer.

At the Society of Alchemists there is something for everyone to enjoy, the shop which sells original handmade themed perfumes, body and bath lotions and potions, as well as well thought out gifts for people and homes including candles, home scents, art pieces, diffusers and a whole selection of magical sweets and treats, I can guarantee you won't be going home empty handed and you will want to revisit time and time again.

Enjoying the sights and sounds

I just had to share this little snippet that can be found on the official website, I think it tells you all you need to know,'Venture into the historic cloth hall of Yorkshire, filled with independent merchants and curious goods. Here you will discover the second Alchemist’s lair, built upon a newly discovered font of power and harnessed by the Alchemists to bring the enchanting potions of The Society to the Calder Valley'

Within the shop you can also find beautiful handmade lamps which featured as part of the Emerald City in last year's Hollywood blockbuster Wicked which you can admire and buy to take home.

As you walk into the shop you will be greeted by the famous Society dragon which gives you a nod as you walk in, the friendly dragon guards the crypt of the unknown Alchemist of the Calder Valley, all ages will be transfixed by the beauty of the dragon and I can guarantee you will want to get a photo, it really is the centrepiece of the shop, I was in awe it really was all very magical and a welcome addition to the famous cloth hall, it really is going to be a weekly destination for so many.