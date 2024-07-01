STOKESLEY CANCER CAMPAIGNER’S ELECTION PLEA TO SAVE MORE LIVES

With just days to go until the General Election, a Stokesley campaigner is calling for the next UK Government to help save more lives from cancer.

Laura Stokesley, 56, who has been a volunteer Ambassador for Cancer Research UK since 2011, is issuing a rallying cry for people to back the charity’s Turning Point for Cancer campaign.

Laura has been called an ‘exceptional survivor’, having lived with secondary breast cancer, an incurable form of the disease, since 2007.

At just 40-years-old she was told that her prognosis was around two years. She began chemotherapy immediately followed by the drug letrozole, a hormone therapy drug designed to stop or slow the growth of cancer.

Laura, who is a mum of two, said: “It is now 16 and a half years since I was given that prognosis and I attribute that to the exceptional response that my disease is making to the aromatase inhibitor drug Letrozole. It is a strong drug that can have a powerful impact on controlling secondary breast cancer, which is also known as metastatic breast cancer. It's a brilliant example of the wonders of cancer research. I have received excellent medical care over the years; I am grateful to every health professional working within our local NHS who has been part of my care over the last 23 years.”

Underlining unacceptable cancer waiting times and an alarming £1bn gap in funding for life-saving research, Laura says tackling the disease must be a top election priority for all political parties.

Her call comes as new analysis from the charity reveals around 2.2 million people in the UK are projected to be diagnosed with the disease in the next five years.*

The campaigner, who is married to Paul, also wants to see politicians bring back legislation to raise the age of sale of tobacco in the first King’s speech following the election, so that nobody born on or after 1 January 2009 would ever legally be sold cigarettes in their lifetime.

Laura, whose twin sister is actress Elizabeth Carling, said: “Cancer affects every family, in every constituency. We must make sure it is at the forefront of the minds of all future MPs.

“As political parties reach out to the country, there’s never been a better opportunity to come together and demand the action people affected by cancer so desperately need and deserve. So, I hope people in Stokesley and across the region will get involved by emailing their local candidates and having their say. This general election must be a turning point for cancer.”

Laura was first diagnosed with cancer in September 2001 aged 34 after she found a lump in her right breast. At the time her son Jack was only 6 months old and her daughter Megan was 3.

Laura was treated with a lumpectomy, radiotherapy and a five year course of Tamoxifen, a hormone therapy drug.

Just three years later though the cancer returned and Laura underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

She continued to be well for the next three years, but then during an appointment in 2007 about lower back pain, MRI images revealed the cancer had spread to other parts of her body.

Laura said: “My breast cancer consultant had to break the news that what had been revealed on the MRI was that the cancer had spread to other areas in my body and I now had secondary breast cancer, which was no longer curable.

“But it is now over 16 years since I was given that very poor prognosis. I’m known as an exceptional survivor by my medical team as I’m currently defying statistics, and as a result the months have turned into years, something I didn’t think would ever be possible.

“During this time, I’ve been able to celebrate as my children get older and see them reach milestones in their own lives. I’ve been able to celebrate my 30th wedding anniversary with my husband Paul, who has been by my side every step of the way.

“Every day is a bonus and I campaign to help other people diagnosed with this devastating disease.”

Ahead of the election, Laura united with campaigners from across the country in London (18-19 June) to highlight the urgent need for a cancer plan for England.

Members of the One Cancer Voice coalition, including Cancer Research UK, joined forces in person and online to share their experiences.

Via a steam of social posts and videos, they called on party health representatives to back the introduction of a long-term, fully-funded cancer strategy to speed up progress in the fight against the disease.

If such a plan is rapidly rolled out after the election - along with measures to support research and better prevent, diagnose and treat the disease - Cancer Research UK’s calculations reveal the next Government could help prevent around 6,000 UK cancer deaths within five years. With sustained progress, this could rise to around 34,000 deaths avoided in a decade.**

The charity is warning that if current trends in cancer death rates continue, without action, the UK is at risk of collectively losing a staggering 13 million years of life to cancer in the first parliamentary term alone.***

Laura added: “Saving lives must come before politics. When you hear those terrible words, “It’s cancer,” all people want to know is they – or their loved one – have the best possible chance of surviving. Whoever wins the general election, the next UK Government must help make this a reality for cancer patients everywhere.”

Laura is in good company with her campaigning efforts. Familiar faces from stage and screen, including actors Stephen Graham and Daisy Edgar-Jones, comedian John Bishop and TV presenter Alison Hammond have already lent their support.

Cancer Research UK Head of Public Affairs and Campaigning, Shaun Walsh, said: “Laura is part of a groundswell of supporters, scientists and stars who are backing our campaign and we’re grateful for her commitment to the cause.

“Nearly 1 in 2 people will get cancer in their lifetime. The entire cancer community is calling for the next UK Government to introduce a bold and long-term plan to prevent future cancers and improve survival.

"Urgent action to tackle the disease will mean more life-saving research, more people diagnosed and treated earlier, and ultimately, more people living longer, better lives.”