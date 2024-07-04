Styling expert reveals five easy ways to add colour to your wardrobe in time for summer

Summer is the perfect opportunity to embrace brighter colours and bolder prints. Searches for colourful clothing have surged by 46% in the last quarter, yet stepping away from a neutral wardrobe can be daunting without a starting point.

In collaboration with Joe Browns, Managing Director of Colour Me Beautiful Cliff Bashforth has shared his top tips for injecting colour into your wardrobe this summer to boost your mood, escape those neutrals and discover a new colourful you.

This season, standout shades such as “Almost Yellow,” “Pale Blue,” and “Every Orange” are set to dominate the fashion scene. Discovering which colours best suit your complexion and personal style can enhance your natural features and boost your confidence. Whether you incorporate these hues through statement pieces or subtle accents, understanding the colours that complement you will make it easier to step out of your comfort zone. Embrace colour to not only stay on-trend but also to express your unique personality and energy, perfectly capturing the essence of summer.

How to add colour to your wardrobe in 5 steps:

Find ‘Your’ Colours

Colour Analysis has seen a recent spike across TikTok, with 189.1M posts appearing across the social network, and Google searches for ‘colour analysis’ rising 75% across the last year. Expert stylist Cliff Bashforth explains how to conduct your own personal colour analysis at home, to discover which shades and hues best boost your mood. He said: “Remove any make-up and wear a basic neutral shade. In daylight, stand in front of a mirror and hold different garments up to your face, observing whether your complexion is enhanced and looks fresher, or your skin appears dull or pale. Warm shades generally complement individuals with golden or peachy undertones, whilst cool shades suit those with a pink or blue undertone.”

Colour Me Beautiful would always recommend consulting a professional for Colour Analysis, Cliff Bashforth said: “A self-analysis will not tell you which shades to buy or indeed, how to combine colour for maximum effect. At Colour Me Beautiful, we explain our 24-palette system, to test for the undertone, depth, and clarity of the individual’s colouring, so the client fully understands why they fall into a certain colouring type. Buying fewer clothes and having more to wear and buying quality over quantity is made simpler once you know what really suits you.”

Start Slowly

Whilst experimenting with colour may appear daunting, introducing one item at a time can help you take a step towards your new wardrobe” said Jane Reik, Buying Director at Joe Browns. “Making small jumps, such as swapping a neutral coloured t-shirt for a brightly coloured blouse, can help you make the shift towards the new you without taking you completely out of your comfort zone all at once.”

“Low on inspiration and not sure where to look? Try all around you! Your own interior design can make the perfect inspiration for your new wardrobe, whether it's the pop of purple from your kitchen or the sage green accessories across your living room.”

Try Out ‘Neutrals’

Contrary to popular belief, neutrals are more than just white, cream or beige. If you’re looking to take that step towards a more colourful wardrobe, colours such as khaki, marine, or mustard make the perfect stepping stone. Neutrals are always easy to mix and match, but a seamless way to mix up your outfits is to pair grey with blue, navy with mustard, or olive with pink for a new bold look.

However, Cliff Bashforth recommends prioritising how to wear colour, rather than focusing on what specific colour to wear. He said “It’s more about ‘the shades of a hue, rather than the hue itself. Wearing your best shades of clothing enhances your natural colouring, brings out your individuality, boosts confidence, and ensures you always look your best, effortlessly expressing your personal style.”

Play With Prints Or Bright Outerwear

“Delving into prints is one of the easiest ways to incorporate colour into your clothing, as prints can be paired perfectly with basics you probably already have in your wardrobe. Keep it classic with a striped top or skirt, or add the perfect pop of colour to your favourite jeans using a floral blouse or a polka dot shirt”, said Jane Reik.

“It's easy to get stuck in a cycle of black and navy clothing, but by adding colourful outerwear, you can elevate your outfits without fully committing to an entire wardrobe of colour. Try switching up your usual outerwear for a brighter coloured blazer or patterned cardigan, to add a pop of colour to a simple outfit.”

Colour Coordinate Your Outfits Or Try Analogous Colours

Colour coordinating your outfits can take away the stress of mixing and matching new shades and bold colours that you’re not typically used to wearing. This can be achieved simply by choosing different hues of the same shade, regardless of the colour you’re looking to flaunt.

If colour coordination isn’t your thing, try adding comparable colours to your wardrobe, by pairing colours that sit next to each other on the colour wheel. Some popular comparable colour combinations include pink and red or blue and green, which create the perfect mix of bold colours to kick off your new wardrobe this summer.