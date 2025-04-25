Sue Ryder launches Bramley shop

National end-of-life care and grief support charity, Sue Ryder, is treating customers to a staggering 20% off all items on Friday 9th May, when it officially opens its new shop in Bramley, Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brand-new shop, located in Bramley Shopping Centre, is packed with an extended range of quality pre- loved items including clothes, household goods, bric-a-brac, toys, accessories, and new goods. The shop is set to be an exciting new addition to the district’s shopping scene, offering customers a budget-friendly and sustainable way to shop, whilst supporting a very worthy cause.

All money raised will help Sue Ryder provide palliative and end-of-life care to people in their own homes and the charity’s hospices, as well as funding its free bereavement support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the launch, Sue Ryder Bramley’s Shop Manager, Jill Chandler said: “Opening a new store in Bramley is a really exciting retail development for Sue Ryder and what better way to mark the occasion than offering 20% off everything on our first trading day. We want to make a really positive impact on the community, providing valued volunteering opportunities, whilst offering shoppers affordable options and the chance to re-use pre-loved items.

Sue Ryder's brand-new shop, located in Bramley Shopping Centre, is set to be an exciting new addition to the district’s shopping scene

“We can’t wait to welcome Bramley’s locals through the doors and hope they come in their droves to browse the rails, bag a bargain or two and help fund the hospice care and bereavement support we offer. Whether that’s providing home visits from Sue Ryder nurses to people with terminal illness or ensuring that people struggling with grief get the vital support they need, we are there when it matters.”

The new store is also calling on the public to consider volunteering. Volunteers can help with everything from sorting and preparing stock, to merchandising and sales. By supporting Sue Ryder in this way, locals can donate their skills and knowledge, gain retail experience, meet new people, and support their local community, all the while helping to make a real difference. If you are interested in volunteering opportunities at the Bramley shop, please visit: https://www.sueryder.org/support-us/volunteer/quick-apply to register your interest.