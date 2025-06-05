Suma Wholefoods Raises Over £700 for WomenCentre in Support of Vital Local Services
The fundraising total was achieved through a bake sale, raffle and donations during Suma’s International Women’s Day celebrations earlier this year. The event reflects Suma’s long-standing relationship with WomenCentre, where several worker-members have also volunteered over the years. As Gold Member Sponsors, Suma continues to champion the centre's in alignment with their Co-operative Principles, which includes care for the community.
Angela Everson, CEO of WomenCentre, shared her thanks in a recent letter: “We want to thank you for fundraising to support our 40th year at WomenCentre and thank you for raising £734.72. That is a fantastic amount towards our target. We really appreciate your support and we know that the women we work with will appreciate your generosity.
As you know, now more than ever, our services are needed and all the donations we receive help ensure that we can keep our vital work going.
On behalf of the Board, staff, volunteers and the women and families we support at WomenCentre we would like to express our thanks to you for your ongoing support.”
Founded in 1985, WomenCentre provides practical and emotional support to women facing a range of challenges, from domestic abuse and mental health issues to housing and financial insecurity. The need for these services continues to grow, and every donation makes a difference.
Suma Wholefoods encourages women across Calderdale and Kirklees to consider becoming members of WomenCentre. If every woman in the region signed up, the centre would never need to apply for external funding again. Membership supports their work and helps build a stronger, more resilient community for everyone. You can help make a lasting impact on the lives of local women and their children. Visit www.womencentre.org.uk and become a member from £15 per year.