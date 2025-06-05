Suma Wholefoods Raises Over £700 for WomenCentre in Support of Vital Local Services

Suma, the equal-pay workers’ co-operative based in Elland, is proud to announce it has raised £734.72 for WomenCentre, the Calderdale and Kirklees-based charity supporting women’s wellbeing, safety and empowerment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fundraising total was achieved through a bake sale, raffle and donations during Suma’s International Women’s Day celebrations earlier this year. The event reflects Suma’s long-standing relationship with WomenCentre, where several worker-members have also volunteered over the years. As Gold Member Sponsors, Suma continues to champion the centre's in alignment with their Co-operative Principles, which includes care for the community.

Angela Everson, CEO of WomenCentre, shared her thanks in a recent letter: “We want to thank you for fundraising to support our 40th year at WomenCentre and thank you for raising £734.72. That is a fantastic amount towards our target. We really appreciate your support and we know that the women we work with will appreciate your generosity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As you know, now more than ever, our services are needed and all the donations we receive help ensure that we can keep our vital work going.

Maxine Edwards (left) collecting the money raised by Suma workers.

On behalf of the Board, staff, volunteers and the women and families we support at WomenCentre we would like to express our thanks to you for your ongoing support.”

Founded in 1985, WomenCentre provides practical and emotional support to women facing a range of challenges, from domestic abuse and mental health issues to housing and financial insecurity. The need for these services continues to grow, and every donation makes a difference.