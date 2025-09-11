Summer festivities kick off at Amazon in Doncaster

By Zoe Kerr
Contributor
Published 11th Sep 2025, 09:48 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 11:00 BST
Employees from Amazon in Doncaster attended the site’s annual summer celebration this week with their friends and families.

The festivities mark the end of a busy period for Amazon colleagues delivering smiles for people across the UK.

Attendees marked the occasion at Yorkshire Wildlife Park with face painting, fun fair rides and food and drink, arranged as a thank you to the team for going above and beyond in their work for customers throughout the year.

Laura Smart, a team member at Amazon in Doncaster who attended the summer party, spoke about the event:

“Today was one of the best summer celebrations yet. We had a blast at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, and I’m very thankful to my colleagues who organised everything. It’s always nice to know our work together is appreciated, and a chance to celebrate all we’ve achieved in the first half of the year is welcomed.”

Hannah Hawkes, Site Leader at Amazon in Doncaster, added:

“Our summer party is a highlight in the calendar for us, and an opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to inclusion and fun in our workplace. Our team thoroughly enjoyed bringing their friends and families along, which definitely added to the excitement. Here’s to a brilliant day that will set us up for a fantastic second half of the year.”

