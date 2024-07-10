Summertime means struggling families could skip meals warns Salvation Army

New research shows that 43% of parents are worried that the cost of summer holidays and/or preparing their children to go back to school after the summer holiday will put them into financial difficulty, warns The Salvation Army. In Yorkshire and Humber, 36% of parents expressed this concern.

13% of parents reported being very worried they would not be able to afford essentials like food and utility bills. In Yorkshire and Humber 11% of parents surveyed are very worried.

Of those parents who were worried across the UK, when asked about their financial concern:

half of all ‘worried respondents’ (50%) cited the cost of school uniforms,

3 in 10 (29%) of the same group said they are worried they won’t be able to afford food because they rely on free school meals during term time.

The Salvation Army will offer support to struggling families this summer

Unsurprisingly, those on the lowest incomes (less than £14,999 pa*) were most worried about falling into financial difficulty over the summer - but working parents across the UK are also struggling to make ends meet:

A quarter of all ‘worried parents’ in work (25%) were concerned about the cost of food over summer

Almost 1 in 5 (19%) ‘worried parents’ in work were concerned about taking unpaid leave

Lieutenant Colonel Nick Coke of The Salvation Army said: “Every year, Salvation Army officers see the strain that the summer holiday has on families as essential support like school dinners are suspended, and they also face school uniform bills for the new term.

“Despite statutory guidance for schools on affordable school uniforms, year on year we are seeing greater demand for our uniform banks with parents telling us that even ‘affordable’ uniforms are not an option if you have no money.

“The new government has the chance to rethink how public services and the welfare system can level the playing field for families marginalised by poverty; and invest in the services that will give families and children a chance to live life to the full. We’re calling on them to use the first budget to put families first so that they can get the help they need

“However, we don’t want children to just survive summer holidays with three square meals and uniform that fits for the new term; we want them to thrive, play, explore and relax. Children being able to enjoy the summer should not be a luxury which is why The Salvation Army runs summer camps, play groups, drop-ins and other summer activities. Children get to spread their wings and struggling parents get a little but much needed break too.”

Parents across the UK were also asked what would ease the strain during the school holidays:

46% said food vouchers or extra cash payments to help replace free school meals. In Yorkshire and Humber this was 44%

55% want school uniforms to be more affordable, compared to 53% in Yorkshire and Humber

53% want more affordable childcare – 56% in Yorkshire and the Humber said this

46% want to make sure benefits cover the cost of living, - 41% in Yorkshire and the Humber