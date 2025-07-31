Sushi meets Yorkshire pud: Leeds restaurant rolls out Yorkshire Day feast

Iced Yorkshire Tea Matcha as part of Maki & Ramen's bold new dishes for Yorkshire Day

A Leeds Japanese restaurant is marking this year’s Yorkshire Day in the tastiest way with a limited-edition menu blending local flavours and Japanese flair. Available from August 1st-31st, the Maki & Ramen menu blends beloved Yorkshire ingredients with bold, traditional Japanese flavours.

From a refreshing iced Yorkshire Tea Matcha, ideal for warm days, to a hearty Sunday Roast Ramen complete with Yorkshire Pud for dipping - there’s a mouthwatering treat for every taste.

The Yorkshire Day dishes at the Maki & Ramen, Bond Street, Leeds are:

Iced Yorkshire Tea Matcha - Yorkshire’s beloved tea meets Japanese matcha in a unique blend, finished with a Yorkshire Rose stencil to give you all the proud, homegrown vibes

Sunday Roast Ramen - The ultimate Yorkshire-Japanese fusion; this is sous vide chicken dish layered with roast potatoes in a delicious, rich chicken gravy broth. They haven't forgotten the Yorkshire Pudding for dipping!

Ee By Cod - Is there anything more Yorkshire than a chippy tea by the sea? Here, a ‘Fish and Chips-esque’ cod is wrapped in crispy rice noodles, deep-fried to golden perfection, and served with a moreish vinegar mayo and mushy edamame on the side

Yorkshire Three Peaks - Feeling hungry? This one’s for you. Traditional Meat and Tatie pie gets a Japanese twist, served alongside Chinese cabbage skin, roast carrot purée, and a charred veg base. To finish this delicious trio, enjoy a unique blueberry onigiri, yuzu custard, shortcrust ginger and Parkin crumbs

Sushi Butty - This crispy beef sushi sandwich is served with a rich Wensleydale sauce and a Henderson’s Relish dip because, let’s be honest, would it be Yorkshire Day without Hendo’s?

Builder’s Crème Brew-lay - To round off this epic Yorkshire feast, tuck into a luscious crème brûlée with Yorkshire Parkin matcha and Yorkshire Tea marbled custard

Chef Yi Yan Leung and Executive Chef, Sophie Wang present Maki & Ramen's bold new dishes for Yorkshire Day featuring Sunday Roast Ramen and Ee By Cod sushi

Sophie Wang, Executive Chef at Maki & Ramen, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to bring our completely unique Yorkshire Day menu to Leeds. This fusion is all about celebrating the best of both worlds - combining the comforting, hearty flavours of Yorkshire with the delicate, fresh tastes of Japanese cuisine.

“It’s our way of paying tribute to this incredible city and its rich food heritage, while offering something exciting and new for locals and visitors alike. We hope every dish makes people feel proud, inspired, and a little bit adventurous!”