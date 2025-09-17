Swinging with heart: York & Scarborough Hospital Charity golf day unites community to raise funds

In a heartfelt tribute that has grown into a cherished annual tradition, a local golfer has raised money once again for York Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The NC72 Golf Day is held to honour the memory of the late Steve ‘Nobby’ Charlton, of Tollerton, near Easingwold, a father of two, who passed away at the age of 47 in York’s ICU.

Now in its sixth year, the event took place at the picturesque Aldwark Manor Golf Club, near Easingwold, whose management has generously supported the event since 2019.

Steve’s older brother Andy Charlton, from Tollerton, once again rallied the North Yorkshire community for the event, held in memory of his younger sibling.

Pictured L-R: Supporter Gary Raper, Becky White, Community Fundraiser for York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity and Andy Charlton.

Andy explained: “I didn’t have the chance to say goodbye to Steve when he was in intensive care, so the golf day at Aldwark is held to cherish his memory and raise vital funds for the hospital.

“My brother was a special gentleman, he was larger than life, he would have done anything for anybody and was very well known in the area.

“He was always the first to put his hand in his pocket for others, so I’m sure he would have been very proud to know his memory is helping to raise money for York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity.”

With a record 152 golfers participating, double the number from previous events, this year’s golf tournament was the most successful yet, raising a significant amount of funds.

Andy added: “Golfers came from all walks of life to support the charity, including members of the local building community and footballers who played alongside Steve in pubs and clubs around Easingwold.”

This year’s fundraising total reached over £6,000, including a generous contribution of more than £450 from Andy’s close friend Alex, who completed the London Marathon in honour of the cause.

Over the past six years, the NC72 Golf Day has raised a phenomenal total of £16,333.60, helping to support vital services in acute care at York Hospital.

Andy’s dedication is matched by the tireless efforts of supporters Tony and Gary Raper, who are Steve’s former building colleagues, together with Lorna Corson and Peter Charlton. They both help to organise the event each year. Friend Matthew Waddington also served as the starter for the day.

Andy said: “Their teamwork and passion have helped the NC72 Golf Day grow year on year, becoming a highlight in York’s charitable golfing calendar, it’s just marvellous how the community pulls together.”

Looking ahead, Andy has already secured the date for the next NC72 Golf Day: 24 July 2026 and has asked his supporters to save the day.

With continued support from loyal sponsors and the local community, the event promises to be bigger and better than ever.

