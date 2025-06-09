SYCF funding tackling hygiene poverty in Sheffield

Struggling Sheffield residents are getting the fresh start they need, thanks to a funding grant from South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF).

The Hygiene Bank is tackling hygiene poverty through 170 local branches across the country - distributing essential products such as soap and toothbrushes to those in need.

The charity aims to help local communities tackle the domestic and societal crisis of hygiene poverty by raising awareness, and believes that poverty should not be an inevitable issue.

The funding award from SYCF - the region’s largest local grant giving charity - has helped THB to continue supporting the local community in Sheffield at a time where its work is more important than ever.

Lauren Sanderson, Project Coordinator for THB Sheffield said: “Public donations have been in sharp decline recently and so this funding has been crucial in allowing us to purchase the hygiene products we need to distribute to our community partners.

“We have been able to stretch the funding from SYCF to purchase hygiene products with an estimated retail value of £28,344.”

In 2024, a report by THB found that 4.2 million adults in the UK are unable to afford basic hygiene essentials, such as razors, laundry detergent or deodorant.

Since receiving the funding, the charity has been able to distribute 2,362kg of hygiene products to Sheffield-based organisations to help relieve hygiene poverty.

The Yorkshire-based branch of The Hygiene Bank (THB), established in 2018, was awarded £7,500 by SYCF.

This SYCF grant was used to support THB’s 10 Sheffield-based community partners by providing hygiene products free of charge, including: Church On The Corner Foodbank, Stannington Foodbank, South Sheffield Community Initiatives, Nomad Opening Doors, Longley 4G, Causeway, Baby Basics Sheffield, Reed In Partnership, Growth Company, and Gleadless Valley Food Bank.

Jess O’Neill, Grants and Programmes Manager for SYCF, said: “Good hygiene should not be a luxury. The Hygiene Bank is driving such important work within the community, providing local people who otherwise cannot afford these products with the hygiene basics they deserve. We are so pleased to see the impact this grant has made.”

Last year, SYCF awarded more than £1.3m to more than 420 community groups and organisations. Since 1986, the Community Foundation has given out almost £40m in grassroots grants.