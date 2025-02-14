Tadcaster care home residents enjoy Valentine's themed live virtual cookery demonstration
Much to residents’ delight, Highfield head chef Judith Huby had prepared lots of cupcakes, biscuits and cookies in advance so that residents could not only sample the wares, but have a go at creating and decorating their own with icing, fondant, edible baubles and glitter.
Talented Joy showed staff and residents how to decorate cupcakes and other sweet treats with beautiful romantic designs ready for the home’s Valentine’s Day celebrations. Residents had lots of fun piping love-inspired pink and red heart designs on cupcakes and biscuits, creating fondant cupids and adorable creatures - everyone loved getting into the mood for Valentine’s Day!
Joy says “It was an absolute pleasure to be able to show the residents how to decorate their own cupcakes and cookies with some gorgeous Valentine’s designs! Thanks to all the chefs in our homes and hospitals across the country who supported me to deliver this really lovely activity.”
Bex Vernon, Resident Experience Executive for Barchester Healthcare, commented: “We are excited to work with our amazing people like Joy to bring a wide range of fantastic experiences into our homes for all to enjoy. It was lovely to see the residents all having so much fun enjoying the delicious cupcakes and biscuits and trying their hand at decorating too.
“Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and socially connected, providing a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities,” Bex added.
General Manager, Luke Owens, said: “Our residents love sweet treats so Joy’s designs went down a storm here! It was brilliant that our residents were able to sample the cakes and biscuits and follow along with Joy as she decorated them so cleverly. It was such a lovely afternoon, we can’t thank Joy enough.”
Highfield Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield provides, residential care, dementia care and respite care.
For more information please contact Luke Owens General Manager at Highfield on 01937 221 720 or [email protected]