Take a bite for your sight - Foods to fuel your vision and help maintain healthy eyes

We all know that eating a balanced diet containing plenty of fruit and veg is good for our overall health and wellbeing, but few people know that there is another hidden bonus - maintaining a good diet is also important for our eyes.

Eyesight can benefit from the antioxidants and nutrients contained within certain foods, which is why Optegra Eye Hospital Bradford is supporting November’s ‘Veg Pledge’ campaign by highlighting five ways your five a day can nourish your eyes and fuel your vision.

Poor diet can seriously affect our eyesight. Antioxidants, omega 3 fatty acids, zinc and vitamins C and E may help to prevent age-related vision problems. For example, the antioxidant properties of Vitamin C, found in peppers, tomatoes and strawberries, can delay the onset of cataract and age-related macular degeneration.

Mr. Shafiq Rehman, Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon at Optegra, says: “We know that patients can become quite distressed when poor vision affects their lifestyle as quality of life is often linked to quality of vision. Blurry eyesight can lead to a lack of confidence or stop us continuing with hobbies that we love.

Optegra surgeon Shafiq Rehman

“That’s why it’s important to eat good food in order to stay fit and healthy, and maintain peak vision for as long as possible. A simple rule to follow is the traffic light diet – eating red, amber (well, orange/yellow) and green foods can boost our supply of essential vitamins and minerals.”

Five benefits of your five a day – foods to add to your shopping list and why:

1. Red peppers, tomatoes and strawberries - their antioxidant properties can help prevent or delay the onset of cataract

2. Oranges, grapefruit and lemons – these citrus fruits are full of Vitamin C which can help prevent age-related macular degeneration (AMD)

3. Carrots – Beta Carotene is the chemical nutrient that assists with maintaining good vision

4. Kale, spinach, lettuce, broccoli and avocado – contain lutein and zeaxanthin which reduce the amount of damaging light to the eye and can also help reduce or slow the progression of AMD

5. Pumpkins and apricots – rich in Vitamin A which helps protect the surface of the eye and prevent Dry Eye

Mr Rehman continues: “Next time you are out shopping, think of the traffic light diet and try to include as many colourful fruits and vegetable as possible in your basket. And remember that if your vision is getting you down, it is important to tell your optician and make an appointment to have your eyes tested. There are plenty of vision correction options available.”

As well as providing private vision correction treatments – from lens replacement and laser eye surgery to implantable contact lenses – Optegra treats cataract surgery both privately and through its partnership with the NHS. Optegra also treats medical conditions AMD and glaucoma; and has launched the first ever treatment for people with the Dry form of AMD.