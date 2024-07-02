Talented Harrogate youngster wins "dream job" competition
Redrow Yorkshire, currently building at Kingsley Manor, located off Kingsley Road, launched a hunt for imaginative ‘Archi-tots of the future’ aged between four and 16, to design their very own house of the future suitable as part of the housebuilder’s 50th birthday celebrations.
Ethan Baudach, 11, from St Robert's Catholic Primary School in Harrogate,created an eco-friendly home which featured solar panels to create energy, heating and air conditioning and underground living spaces.
The home impressed the Redrow judging panel based on its well thought-through, quirky design, and sustainability focus.
As Redrow Yorkshire’s new ‘Archi-tot’, Ethan has been awarded a prize of £150 in Amazon vouchers. As well as winning Amazon vouchers worth £300 for his school to encourage all his classmates to get creative too.
Ethan said: "When I found out that I had won I was quite shocked. I had seen lots of the other drawings and they were very good. I would definitely think about being an architect when I grow up because I like doing the detailed drawings and the plans.”
Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “To celebrate our 50th year of housebuilding, we’ve been looking to the future by calling on Yorkshire’s most creative young talent to imagine what a home will look like in 2074.
“We’re passionate about inspiring the next generation, so our competition was designed to encourage young people to take an interest in design and construction. We are delighted to name the winner – we had lots of fantastic entries, but Ethan’s imagination really stood out.
“At Redrow, we strive to be at the forefront of design and innovation and are committed to building responsibly – and we were so impressed that our values were reflected in Ethan’s design that he just had to be the winner.
“We've no doubt Ethan could have a promising architectural career ahead of him should he choose to and are sure he’ll be living in a home just like his design, fifty years from now!”
Jill Collins, head teacher at St Robert’s Catholic School, added: “We are very proud of Ethan and his wonderful design. Thank you to the team at Redrow for our vouchers too which will be put to good use.”
Kingsley Manor will eventually feature 88 new homes for private sale, in a mix of two, three and four-bedroom designs, alongside 58 affordable homes, to meet strong demand in the local area.
The properties at Kingsley Manor were the first Redrow homes in Yorkshire to feature air source heat pumps as standard to provide heating and hot water, as well as underfloor heating to the ground floor in detached designs, reducing homeowners’ energy use.
For further information about Kingsley Manor and Redrow’s Eco Electric range of homes, call 01423 205414 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/kingsleymanor
