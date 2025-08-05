Talented heating engineer from Knottingley reaches semi-finals in national competition

Dan Tempest from Knottingley is through to the semi-final stage of the search for the UK and Ireland’s Top Tradesperson

Dan will now battle it out against over 40 other semi-finalists

Overall winner will take home £20,000/€20,000 prize bundle of tools, tech, and training

Dan Tempest, a heating engineer from Knottingley, has beaten stiff competition to secure a semi-final place in Screwfix’s search for the UK’s Top Tradesperson, which is now in its 16th year.

Dan, 44, who runs ST Plumbing & Heating has worked as a heating engineer for 25 years. Professionalism and dedication are what set Dan apart among the hundreds of entries from tradespeople across the UK and Ireland.

Dan Tempest

Learning and improving is one of favourite aspects of Dan’s job as the plumbing trade is constantly evolving. Using new methods, materials, and technology is one of the best parts of the job for Dan, together with getting to meet people from all walks of life, with the aim of always doing the very best job.

The semi-final stage will see Dan compete against over 40 other tradespeople, presenting their skills and story to judges from Screwfix. The semi-finalists will then be whittled down to just ten before advancing to the national final at Screwfix Live in September.

And it’s at Screwfix Live, after being put through their paces by a panel of industry experts, that one winner will be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025 and take home a £20,000/€20,000 trade bundle of tools, tech, and training.

Dan says: “When I heard that I had been successful in getting to the semi-final stage of the Screwfix Top Tradesperson competition I was shocked. It’s an honour to compete against such talented individuals, and I’m excited to share my story with the judges. I’m passionate about plumbing and look forward to showcasing my skills.”

A chance to join the Hall of Fame

This year’s successful winner will join the likes of the current Top Tradesperson, plumber Mohammed Rahman, and 2023 winner Astrid Arnold in the growing Screwfix Hall of Fame.