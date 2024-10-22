Taylor Emmet secures recognition in Legal 500 Rankings

Sheffield-based law firm, Taylor Emmet has once again been acknowledged for its excellence in the Legal 500 rankings for Yorkshire and Humber.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm has been recognised across multiple practice areas, showcasing its continued commitment to providing high-quality legal services.

Taylor Emmet's Family Law team has retained its Tier One ranking, with their head of department, Michaela Evans, remaining in the Hall of Fame. The Legal 500 recognises Michaela as a "stand-out matrimonial finance solicitor, with extensive experience in high-net-worth financial matters.”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partner of the Family Law department, Lucy Rodgers, has also been recognised as a Next Generation Partner, indicating significant recognition from clients and peers, and her key role in a wide range of legal matters.

Steve Hinshelwood, CEO of Taylor Emmet

The firm's Clinical Negligence team has demonstrated significant progress in this practice area and has been promoted to Tier Three. Maintaining its Tier One position, the Contentious Probate team continues to demonstrate its excellence, with Alex Watkinson, head of the department, recognised as a 'Leading Partner'. The Personal Injury team has also successfully retained its Tier Three ranking.

Across all departments, Taylor Emmet has received high praise from clients for their exceptional service. Starting from the very first point of contact, the company's dedication to streamlining processes and maximising efficiency has been especially well-received.

Steve Hinshelwood, CEO of Taylor Emmet, said: "We are thrilled with our continued recognition in the Legal 500 rankings. This achievement continues to solidify our strong position in the region and showcases our commitment to providing exceptional legal services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am particularly proud of our Clinical Negligence team's promotion to Tier Three, which reflects our growing strength across other departments. This recognition across multiple departments, including our Family Law and Contentious Probate teams maintaining their Tier One status, acknowledges and celebrates the hard work and dedication of everyone at Taylor Emmet."