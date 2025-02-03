Taylor Wimpey announces mental health charity as winner of £1,000 donation
The competition invited residents living in Darlington to nominate local good causes to receive a donation and 'I'm George's Mate’ was selected to receive the funding.
Established in 2023, the charity was set up by Hilary Rabbett, David Smith and George’s friends and sisters, in response to George’s attempted suicide After spending time in Critical Care until February last year, George was later transferred to Walkergate Park, the RVI in Newcastle. He is now at Bowes Court care facility, where he is currently in a prolonged disorder of consciousness.
The £1,000 award will help the charity fund suicide prevention courses for schools and colleges, supporting its broader goal of making suicide awareness a mandatory part of the Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) curriculum in secondary schools.
Jenny Baxter, volunteer at I’m George’s Mate, said: “We are so grateful to the community in Darlington for putting I’m George’s Mate forward for the funding and to Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire for choosing us. We set up I’m George’s Mate in the hope of something positive coming from such a horrific situation and in the hope of stopping other families finding themselves in our position. Our aim is to get young people talking and to give young people the knowledge and skills to support their mental health and prevent suicide. We are putting together an accredited qualification to help young people peer support each other. The money will help us to achieve this.”
Nicki Hope, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire said: “Charities like I'm George's Mate play an invaluable role in addressing the mental health challenges faced by so many young people today. With mental health struggles becoming increasingly common, their work in promoting open conversations and providing vital support and education is more important than ever. We’re proud to support such a meaningful cause through our Community Chest initiative.”
I’m George’s Mate run several activities and events throughout the year, including a music festival,
football and family fun day, a charity ball and monthly walks and talks. If you would like to get
involved in the charity, you can message them via their social media pages or via their website https://imgeorgesmate.weebly.com/.
Taylor Wimpey is building new homes across North Yorkshire. For further information visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/north-yorkshire