Taylor Wimpey celebrates brand-new site launch in Marske-by-the-Sea

Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire is set to celebrate the launch of its newest development in Marske-by-the-Sea. The eagerly anticipated unveiling of Marske Sands will take place on Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1. The event is expected to attract a fantastic turnout and offer an engaging insight into the new development.

Throughout the weekend, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the two brand-new show homes, including the three-bedroom Byrneham and four-bedroom Hubham. Taylor Wimpey’s Sales Executives will also be on hand to answer any questions, while an Independent Financial Adviser will also be available to offer free mortgage advice. Visitors will also be able to enjoy complimentary refreshments courtesy of a local coffee company whilst they tour the development and show homes.

Nicki Hope, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, said: “We are thrilled to announce our show home launch event and are excited to welcome prospective homebuyers. I can’t wait to share the excitement of our new homes, particularly as we look forward to welcoming our first residents this summer."

Marske Sands will consist of 342 new homes, offering a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes designed to suit a range of homebuyers. Ideal for first-time buyers, growing families, and those looking to downsize. Green open spaces, recreational seating areas, and landscaped surroundings provide a beautiful setting to relax, connect, and enjoy. The development offers not only the convenience of nearby shopping and schools, but also easy access to major routes such as the A19 and A1.