Taylor Wimpey helps Darlington school pupils stay safe during Road Safety Week
The lights, which can be fastened onto bags or bikes, were donated by the homebuilder to help students be seen by drivers when out and about in the local community and when travelling to and from school.
Since 1995, road safety charity Brake has been advocating to make the streets safe for everyone. Road Safety Week (17th - 23rd November 2024) is Brake's biggest campaign, allowing thousands of schools, organisations and communities to get involved and raise awareness of the importance of road safety.
Mrs. Abbott, Headteacher at Harrowgate Hill Primary School said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire for the clip-on lights. Our pupils' safety is the most important thing to us and the new equipment will allow them to be visible as they walk to and from school - so thank you Taylor Wimpey!”
Nicki Hope, Sales Director at Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, said: “We’re proud to donate these much needed clip-on lights to Harrowgate Hill Primary School to keep children safe during outdoor activities, and when travelling to and from school. Road Safety Week is a fantastic initiative that we’re always keen to support in order to help create a safer community.”