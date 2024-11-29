Taylor Wimpey helps Darlington school pupils stay safe during Road Safety Week

The Junior Road Safety Team from Harrowgate Hill Primary School with their new road safety equipment.

Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire has donated a colourful collection of clip-on lights to Harrowgate Hill Primary School in Darlington, as part of Road Safety Week.

The lights, which can be fastened onto bags or bikes, were donated by the homebuilder to help students be seen by drivers when out and about in the local community and when travelling to and from school.

Since 1995, road safety charity Brake has been advocating to make the streets safe for everyone. Road Safety Week (17th - 23rd November 2024) is Brake's biggest campaign, allowing thousands of schools, organisations and communities to get involved and raise awareness of the importance of road safety.

Mrs. Abbott, Headteacher at Harrowgate Hill Primary School said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire for the clip-on lights. Our pupils' safety is the most important thing to us and the new equipment will allow them to be visible as they walk to and from school - so thank you Taylor Wimpey!”