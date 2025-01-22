Taylor Wimpey helps provide another Little Free Library in Leeds

Taylor Wimpey has given the residents at a new development in Leeds access to a range of literary delights after funding a new book exchange in the community.

The free-to-use library was recently installed at Woodside Vale, in Clayton Wood Road, where residents can now take a book to read or leave one behind for others to enjoy.

The libraries operate on an honour system, and people can take a book without sharing one, but are encouraged to take a book back to share when they have read it. The libraries provide 24/7 access to books, helping to make reading more accessible.

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire has already funded Little Free Libraries in the area, including similar schemes at its Moseley Green development in Cookridge, and at Hornbeam Gardens, in Micklefield.

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We always work to support the communities in which we build, and are delighted to see Woodside Vale become part of this enchanting network of tiny libraries across the city.

“The books are free to take and the boxes are open to everyone, and we hope the community really enjoys its little library for many years to come.”