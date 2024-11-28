Taylor Wimpey helps Stockton-on-Tees school stay safe during Road Safety Week
The lights, which can be fastened onto bags or bikes, were donated by the homebuilder to help students be seen by drivers when out and about in the local community and when travelling to and from school.
Mrs A. Swift, Headteacher at Holy Trinity Rosehill Church of England School said: “The safety of our children is our priority, so we would like to say a huge thank you to Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire for the clip-on lights. We encourage our pupils to spend time outside and with these clip-on lights they’ll be able to safely enjoy the outdoors.”
Nicki Hope, Sales Director at Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, said: “We’re proud to donate these much needed clip-on lights to Holy Trinity Rosehill Church of England School as we know they’ll help children stay safe during outdoor activities, and when travelling to and from school. We understand that local schools can benefit from our help, and we’re always willing to provide equipment to help create a safer community.”