Taylor Wimpey helps Stockton-on-Tees school stay safe during Road Safety Week

To help pupils from Holy Trinity Rosehill Church of England School stay safe whilst walking to and from school, Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire has donated a colourful collection of clip-on lights to the Stockton-on-Tees school as part of Road Safety Week.

The lights, which can be fastened onto bags or bikes, were donated by the homebuilder to help students be seen by drivers when out and about in the local community and when travelling to and from school.

Mrs A. Swift, Headteacher at Holy Trinity Rosehill Church of England School said: “The safety of our children is our priority, so we would like to say a huge thank you to Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire for the clip-on lights. We encourage our pupils to spend time outside and with these clip-on lights they’ll be able to safely enjoy the outdoors.”

