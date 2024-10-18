Taylor Wimpey to bring new homes to Ripon this year

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey is preparing for the launch of Fountains Walk, its latest development of high-quality homes, in Ripon later this year.

Fountains Walk, set to launch in December 2024, will comprise 390 two, three, four, and five bedroom homes, including accessible housing off West Lane, Ripon. The development will feature panoramic views of the neighbouring countryside. Alongside Fountains Walk, Fountains Vale, by Karbon Homes, will provide affordable homes available through affordable rent, shared ownership, and rent-to-buy schemes, addressing the need for affordable housing in the area while maintaining the high standards of the overall development.

The new development has been thoughtfully designed to create a strong sense of community, with landscaped green open spaces, play parks, and recreational seating areas. Located within easy reach of shops, schools, and local amenities, Fountains Walk offers both convenience and excellent transport links to Harrogate, York, Leeds, as well as the A19 and A1.

Nicki Hope, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, said: “We’re really excited to be bringing this new development to Ripon. Our team has worked incredibly hard to create a development that will integrate into an already thriving community, and we think people will be really impressed to see it come together.

“We’re busy preparing for our launch and will be providing updates as we get closer, so I’d urge anyone interested in finding out more to register on our website.”