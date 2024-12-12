Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire donates £500 to help fund Leeds community minibus

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire has donated £500 to an East Leeds-based community group which supports older people, to help its £75,000 ‘Buy a Bus’ appeal.

The money has been donated to Cross Gates & District Good Neighbours’ Scheme CIO which has provided support for local older people for the past 22 years to help reduce social isolation, support independent living and promote well-being.

The group’s transportation service is facing huge demand from its 1,545 members which has prompted a major fundraising drive to buy a new minibus. So far, the group has raised more than £21,000 towards the £75,000 total through sponsored walks, donations, a name the teddy competition, small change boxes and a staff sponsored cycle ride.

Joanna Horsfall, Chief Executive Officer for the scheme, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this donation from Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire. Our transport scheme is vital to our operations as mobility is one of the biggest barriers for our members and a new minibus will support our members who cannot access day-to-day services with one-to-one support and transport.”

Cross Gates & District Good Neighbours’ Scheme CIO members take part in a sponsored walk

The scheme provides transport to and from its activities, either through volunteer drivers using their own cars or in two minibuses, which are also driven by volunteers. The minibuses are used every week day, providing accessible transport, including wheelchair lifts for disabled members.

Joanna added: “For many, joining our group activities is the only time they leave their homes for socialising and physical activity. We are so grateful to Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, as every donation we receive brings us closer to being able to get more members to access our service and get back out into the community by adding another minibus to our scheme.”

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We are committed to giving back to the communities in which we build and are pleased to be able to offer this donation to support this vital campaign.”

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire are currently building nearby at Morwick Springs, which offers a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom properties.

Members of the Walking Group, run by Cross Gates & District Good Neighbours’ Scheme CIO, who regularly use a minibus to get to their walking locations

For more information about Cross Gates & District Good Neighbours’ Scheme CIO, please visit https://crossgatesgns.org.uk/