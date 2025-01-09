Taylor Wimpey’s donation to support Leeds foodbank

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire has donated £250 to a Leeds foodbank to help them provide three days’ worth of nutritionally-balanced emergency food to local people who are in crisis.

Leeds North and West Foodbank is part of a nationwide community of foodbanks, supported by Trussell, which are working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

The foodbank is a project founded by local churches and community groups, who are working to provide emergency food and practical support to people who have been left without enough money to live on in the local area. Founded in Moortown in 2013, it currently operates seven foodbank centres open to clients across North and West Leeds and runs deliveries twice a week to other areas.

Between April 2023 and March 2024, the Leeds North & West Foodbank provided 16,001 three-day emergency food supplies. Thirty-seven per cent of the people supported in that time were children.

Leeds North & West Foodbank

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire believes in supporting the local communities where it builds, with developments around Leeds including Woodside Vale, in Clayton Wood Road.

Karen Burgon, CEO of the Leeds North & West Foodbank, said: “We are very grateful to Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire for supporting us in this way. We rely on supporters for financial donations to help with purchasing food to supplement the donations we receive and our operational costs and so their donation will certainly be put to good use.”

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We strongly believe in giving back to the communities in which we build and supporting people beyond our developments, so we are pleased to be able to make this donation.”

For more information about Leeds North & West Foodbank,visit www.leedsnorthandwest.foodbank.org.uk

For more information about Woodside Vale, Leeds, visit, www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/leeds/woodside-vale, or call 0113 467 0319.

