Teaching young dogs new tricks this Volunteer Week

A teacher has helped to nurture three assistance dogs-in-training in the past four years – earning her the title of a charity’s Volunteer of the Year.

Fiona Burton contacted the Sheffield-based Support Dogs charity in September 2020 about taking on a volunteer puppy socialiser role as it would fit in with her lifestyle – she is almost retired as a teacher of early years and special educational needs children, while her husband, John, 67, is a vet.

While up until now, full-time pet care had been out of the question, puppy socialising for Support Dogs sounded like it fit the bill.

Fiona, who lives in the Lodge Moor area, has since looked after Labrador/Golden Retriever cross Maisie from being an eight-week-old pup until 18 months. Maisie is now a fully-qualified life-saving epilepsy seizure alert dog.

Support Dogs client Sally Burton with seizure alert support dog Maisie, who was looked after by Fiona as a puppy

Speaking during Volunteers’ Week of her first experience of puppy socialising, Fiona, 66, said: “It was absolutely fun. We had waited quite a long time because of Covid, but Maisie was so lively, bright and able, which is why she has gone to the seizure alert programme. We keep in touch with Sally, the client, and get updates on Maisie.”

Just weeks after Maisie left for full-time training, along came Yellow lab, Biscuit, who had been donated by a family. “He was such a bright, able dog,” said Fiona, who is mum to 23-year-old twins Ed and Will. “We absolutely adored him.”

Black Lab Walt was with Fiona and her family from September 2023 until November 2024. He is now with a foster family and in full-time training, with a client match pending.

While having a well-earned breather from puppies to get some house decorating done, Fiona has provided holiday cover for Fergie, a rescue Labradoodle, as well as for pups Gilly and Jessie.

Fiona Burton with trainee support dog Oliver

Fiona, who has also helped Support Dogs with its schools work and taken pups into her own school, said: “I thoroughly enjoy looking after the dogs. It gets me out and about and keeps me fit. We go on lots of walks and I’ve made some good friends through it.

“It’s obviously really hard to give them up, but it’s so special, what they go on to do.

“It was a shock to receive the award – I don’t feel I deserve it any more than the other puppy socialisers, but it’s nice to be recognised.”

There are many benefits of volunteering for Support Dogs, which trains and provides specialist assistance dogs to help autistic children, and adults with epilepsy or a physical disability, to live safer, more independent lives.

The charity’s 2024 Volunteer Survey found that 89% of respondents said it’s made them more physically active. 94% have become more socially active. 73% said their mental health has improved since volunteering and 78% said they have more purpose and feel healthier.

Support Dogs chief executive, Rita Howson, said: “Volunteers are the lifeblood of our charity – we couldn’t do what we do without our 200-strong army of loyal, hard-working volunteers.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of our selfless supporters who help us in a variety of roles, whether that’s looking after one of our dogs or pups, volunteering at events, driving our dogs between our centre and their foster carers, promoting our charity through talks or looking after a collection tin – you are all truly amazing.”