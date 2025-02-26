Team celebration kicks off 2025 at Amazon

The team from Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Wakefield set the tone for a happy new year with a Hollywood to Bollywood themed party at the Centenary Pavilion at Leeds United Football Club.

Amazon employees were invited to celebrate the achievement of the hundreds of colleagues who work at Amazon in Wakefield during the company’s busiest months – known internally as ‘peak’. At the party, guests enjoyed bhangra music, gold trophies and a photobooth.

During the pre-Christmas shopping season, Amazon employs thousands of seasonal workers to join the teams across its network of buildings in the UK. When the festive season passes, the team members from each fulfilment centre come together in style as a reward for their efforts delivering smiles to customers throughout the year.

David Benfell, General Manager at Amazon in Wakefield, said: “As other workplaces are winding down for Christmas, operations in our fulfilment centre ramp up. It takes a huge team of people to ensure that every item ordered on Amazon throughout the festive season gets into customers’ hands safely and efficiently.

“That couldn’t be achieved without our colleagues at Amazon in Wakefield, so we wanted to mark and reward that with a post-festive season party. We’ve kicked off this new year together by celebrating all that we achieved last year, and I, for one, am looking forward to another brilliant year.”