Teen celebrates birthday by taking Charity support to new depths

An inspiring teen is set to complete an epic challenge of swimming 45 miles in 11 weeks to raise money for The Children’s Hospital Charity. The charity supports Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, where Rose, 13, receives treatment for her chronic lung condition.

Rose was born on 7th October 2011, at only 29 weeks.

Mum, Anna, remembers: “I just went in for my normal 29-week scan and was told I needed to be admitted immediately. There wasn’t space in the premature baby unit at our local hospital, so we were transferred to York. The day after Rose was born her lung collapsed and the doctors told me it wasn’t looking good, but they were brilliant and managed to pull her round.”

Rose was discharged from hospital before her original due date on the 18th December, but by January she had started to suffer from bronchiolitis.

Rose has a chronic lung condition and has received care at Sheffield Children's since 2013.

Anna first took Rose to Sheffield Children’s for a second opinion on an ulcerated haemangioma on her wrist, and she was really impressed by the dedicated care she received under the dermatology team. When Rose started to develop bronchiolitis and experience chest infections, Anna knew she wanted to receive care at Sheffield Children’s.

Rose received care under the Respiratory Team, and in 2013 she was diagnosed with Bronchomalacia. Bronchomalacia is a condition where there is softening of the cartilage within the walls of your airways, making it more difficult for air to move in and out as you breathe. This has caused Rose to have lots of chest infections throughout her life, with regular stays at Sheffield Children’s when she’s been unwell. Rose visits the Respiratory Team every three months for maintenance appointments, so any changes in her health can be spotted as soon as possible.

Anna said: “We’ve always felt really listened to at Sheffield Children’s. The follow-on care they provide is brilliant, and the Respiratory Team have provided her with excellent support. It’s always struck me how they speak to Rose directly, and they put her at the heart of everything they’re doing.”

Rose still has ups and downs, most recently staying at Sheffield Children’s over Easter, but, with the support of specialists, is managing her condition well. With encouragement from the Physiotherapy Team at the hospital, Rose has become a keen swimmer and has taken up underwater hockey. Rose hopes to play for Team GB’s Under 19s and is currently on the training cycle as a trialist to represent Team GB at the 2026 Underwater Hockey World Championships.

This meant that when Rose decided she wanted to fundraise for the hospital where she receives her care, swimming was the obvious choice.

With the support of her mum, Rose designed a bespoke swimming challenge around her story – starting on her 13th birthday (7 October), Rose would swim 45-miles (the distance from home to where she was born) over 11 weeks (the number of weeks premature she was born). She will complete her challenge on 18 December.

Rose has been incredibly dedicated to her challenge, visiting her local pool every day that she can, often in the early hours before school. Stocksbridge Leisure Centre are supporting her every step of the way – even providing Rose with a lane just for her on Saturday mornings to help her reach her goal.

Rose was swimming ahead of schedule to complete the 45 miles, but recently had another chest infection and needed a two-week course of antibiotics. Rose is now feeling better and is still on track to complete her challenge on schedule.

Rose pictured during a more recent stay at Sheffield Children's with a therapy dog.

Anna said: “I’m so proud of how well Rose is doing. She’s so dedicated, and we hope she can be an example of how good exercise can be for patients with respiratory conditions like hers.”

To support Rose’s epic swimming challenge visit tchc.org.uk/roseswim