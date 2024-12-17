Teenage Cancer Trust units in Yorkshire receive festive treats from Aldi

Aldi has donated festive treats to young people being supported by Teenage Cancer Trust and the staff who care for them at Weston Park Hospital, St James’ University Hospital, Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Leeds General Infirmary and Castle Hill Hospital.

The units in Weston Park Hospital, St James’ University Hospital, Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Leeds General Infirmary and Castle Hill Hospital received packages from the supermarket which were filled with a range of products, helping young people celebrate this Christmas.

Since first partnering with the charity in 2017, Aldi has raised more than £10 million, with a goal to raise £15 million by 2027 to ensure no young person faces cancer alone.

Aldi’s latest donation saw 28 Teenage Cancer Trust units across the UK receive the festive packages, giving young people the chance to enjoy some treats with their friends and family in the run-up to Christmas.

Michelle Aucott, Senior Partnership Manager at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “Aldi works with us on a wide range of initiatives to help raise essential funds for Teenage Cancer Trust and we’re incredibly grateful for this festive donation.

“The treats will help to bring some festive cheer to the units during what can be an incredibly challenging time for the families we support.”

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi, said: “We hope this small gesture brings some festive cheer to young people with cancer who are celebrating Christmas this year.

“We are proud to support the incredible work of Teenage Cancer Trust in helping young people across the nation and will keep doing whatever we can to help them make a difference in their units.”