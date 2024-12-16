Tesco customers can spread festive joy by gifting toys this Christmas

Tesco customers in York can gift a toy to local children in need this Christmas.

From Monday 18 November to Wednesday 18 December, Tesco York Tadcaster Extra is organising a collection of toys in store and sharing these with York and Scarborough District Hospital and Martin House Children’s Hospice.

They support young people facing serious illness and the donated toys will be donated to children receiving treatment and their siblings to spread some Christmas spirit.

Jo Meier, community champion at Tesco York Tadcaster Extra, said: “We’re so grateful for the generosity of our customers helping these great local causes that make such a different to children and young people at Christmas time.”

Tesco is also making a financial donation of £25,000 to the Salvation Army this year to support their ongoing efforts in providing essential services and support to vulnerable families during the festive season.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco, said: “Our stores are committed to supporting local children and their communities year-round, and our annual toy collection campaign is a wonderful way for our customers and colleagues to come together to make a real difference at Christmas.

“It's great to see Tesco York Tadcaster Extra partnering with York and Scarborough District Hospital and Martin House Children’s Hospice this year to ensure that every child experiences the magic of Christmas.”