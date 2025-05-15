Garforth Community Feastival organisers are celebrating after receiving a £1,500 funding boost from Tesco shoppers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money will help support the cost of this year’s celebration of local independent food and drink businesses, featuring live music from local performers, as well as arts, crafts, and family-friendly activities.

Becca Brayson, Christine Thom, Jen Barret and Shelly Coyle, organisers of the Feastival, said: “We are so grateful to Tesco for the opportunity to raise the funds needed to be able to run our community food and drink festival this year which couldn’t go ahead in 2024 due to lack of funding. We are a small team of volunteers pulling together a very popular event for both our local and wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The event costs around £4,000 to run each year and we are completely self-funded, so the money is being put to very good use. Make sure you all have Saturday, July 5 in your diaries, and we look forward to seeing you all there.”

Tesco grant helps bring Garforth festival to life for 2025

The grant forms part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme, which awards funds of £500, £1,000, and up to £1,500 to charities and community organisations that make a positive difference in the lives of children and young people.

Cathy Furness, Community Champion at Tesco Garforth, said: “It is always great to see our customers lending their support to local groups by voting for them in store. The best thing about the Stronger Starts Scheme is that all three nominated local groups benefit from it, and it is fantastic to see their projects come to fruition.”

The other two organisations awarded funding were Kippax Ashtree Primary School Parent Teacher Association, which received £1,000 to install trim trail-style play equipment in their playground, and Stanley St Peter’s Primary School, which was granted £500 to help create an outdoor learning oasis where children can explore and learn in a safe, natural environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted that we can help support initiatives such as Garforth Community Feastival which are at the heart of their communities. Tesco Stronger Starts invites our customers to vote using their blue token for local schemes that they feel are important to help our communities thrive, and it’s good to see the impact that the funding makes.”

The Stronger Starts scheme, in partnership with the Groundwork charity, aims to support many more local community projects and good causes in the coming years, with thousands of pounds to give away.

West Yorkshire shoppers can support their local organisations and children’s groups by dropping the Tesco blue token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store.

To learn more about Garforth Community Feastival, visit: http://www.garforthfeastival.co.uk/