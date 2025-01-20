Textile manufacturing leader appointed Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire

Managing Director of AW Hainsworth, Amanda McLaren, has been recruited to the position of Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire by the Monarch’s Lord-Lieutenant, Ed Anderson CBE.

Amanda will support Ed Anderson CBE, the Monarch's personal representative in West Yorkshire, in representing the Crown, developing closer links among the community, and upholding public service and civic engagement traditions. The Lord Lieutenant’s duties can include escorting royal visitors with official visits to West Yorkshire, representing the King at community events, being involved in the honours system – including presenting them on behalf of the Crown and generally contributing to the community with involvement in local events.

She was appointed to the role at the same time as new Deputy Lieutenant Canon Kersten England CBE.

Amanda is an Executive Board Director who has worked with UK-based SMEs and global manufacturing businesses over the last 35 years, gaining experience in mechanical engineering, electronics, automotive, leisure and textile sectors. For over 20 years, she has operated at executive board level within the textile sector, always maintaining a passion for a ‘people-first approach’ to doing business throughout her professional career. In her current role at AW Hainsworth, Amanda has been credited with personally driving a mental health and wellbeing strategy throughout the business over the last three years, with many employees benefiting from further education and awareness through professionally run workshops and personal support from the company’s on-site mental health counselling service.

Amanda has always lived in West Yorkshire and has studied and worked in and around the county for most of her career. She sits on the LITAC (Leeds University Institute for Textile and Colour) Committee, representing as an industry expert, and is also a Non-Executive Director on the Huddersfield-based TCEO (Textile Centre of Excellence) Board, an indication of her passion for UK Textile manufacturing. Aside from her professional career, Amanda has been married to her husband, Mark—an experienced mechanical engineer—for over 33 years. They have two adult children, Alyssa and Ethan.

Amanda explains, “I was honoured to be nominated by Ed Anderson to become a Deputy Lieutenant for our region. Receiving my commission of appointment by command of HM the King was a very proud moment.

“I’m looking forward to assisting with any duties that may be required within the Lieutenancy, contributing to the local community and working closely with the other Deputy Lieutenants for West Yorkshire, deploying my professional and personal knowledge and experience.”

AW Hainsworth is a heritage textile mill established in 1783 and based in West Yorkshire, that integrates the traditional qualities of craftsmanship with cutting-edge innovation and product development to create exquisite woollen cloth, high-performing textiles, and iconic fabrics for customers worldwide. The specialist textile company is the parent company to Hainsworth Signature Fabrics, Hainsworth Protective Fabrics, Hainsworth Cue Sports Fabrics, John Atkinson by Hainsworth, Natural Legacy by Hainsworth, Northern Rubber by Hainsworth, and Replin by Hainsworth.