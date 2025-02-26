The Art of Giving: Morrisons Foundation Donates £2K to Hull’s Learning Disability Canvas Exhibition

CASE Training Services, a local charity that provides a day centre for adults with learning disabilities in Hull, were delighted to receive a donation of £2,000 from the Morrisons Foundation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funds have gone towards the charity’s creative arts department, providing opportunities for people with learning disabilities to demonstrate their excellent artistic flair.

Gina Green at CASE Training said: “We are so grateful to the Morrisons Foundation for their incredible donation to support our Your Voice Your Canvas exhibition. This funding has truly made a difference to our clients in the Creative Arts Department here at CASE, allowing them to explore, create, and express themselves in ways that are both empowering and transformative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At CASE, we strive to provide an environment where every individual feels supported, valued, and, most importantly, part of a community. The funding from Morrisons has allowed us to continue to foster this sense of belonging, particularly through the creative arts. Our clients, who are often working through unique challenges, now have the resources to dive deeper into their artistic practices, letting their creativity flow freely and building their confidence as they do.

Jake at shows off his excellent art skills CASE Training Hull

“The art created by our clients is not just a form of expression-it is a tool for personal growth. Each brushstroke, sculpture, or piece of writing represents a journey, a breakthrough, and a moment of connection with both them and others. Through this funding, Morrisons has played a crucial role in supporting our mission to enhance the lives of those we work with, enabling them to take pride in their work and in their place within the community.”