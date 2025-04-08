The café at JB Furniture in Wakefield has reopened

JB Furniture, Wakefield’s go-to destination for premium garden furniture, is excited to share that its popular in-store café has reopened. Nestled within the stylish showroom, the café is once again welcoming guests for a delightful experience of freshly made food, quality drinks, and a relaxed setting that reflects the elegance of JB Furniture.

This reopening marks an exciting new chapter, with the café thoughtfully refreshed to create a cosy, welcoming environment. Whether browsing for your next garden favourite or catching up with friends, it’s the perfect place to pause, relax, and enjoy the moment.

Stylish New Look, Same Warm Welcome

The revamped space blends contemporary style with homely touches, offering a calm and inviting atmosphere. With comfortable seating, ambient lighting, and tasteful décor, the café is designed to feel like a retreat—complementing the timeless aesthetic of the showroom.

Quiche

“Our café is more than just a refreshment stop – it’s part of the JB Furniture experience,” says Dave Sadler, Manager at JB Furniture. “We’ve created a space where customers can feel at home, whether they’re browsing the store or simply enjoying a quiet coffee. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back.”

Tasty Bites and Refreshing Sips

The updated menu offers something for everyone—think barista-style coffees, rich hot chocolates, teas, and cold drinks, alongside artisan sandwiches, hearty breakfasts, and the ever-popular Brown & Blond brownies.

With a strong focus on quality and community, the café proudly uses locally sourced ingredients, celebrating the best of Wakefield’s food scene.

JB Sandwich

More Than Just a Café

Whether you're shopping, socialising, working remotely, or simply taking a well-earned break, the café is a welcoming space for all. With free Wi-Fi and a calm, stylish vibe, it’s perfect for everything from casual meet-ups to solo coffee moments.

Come and Visit