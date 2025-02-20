The Children’s Hospital Charity are breaking the rules and giving back for Random Acts of Kindness Day

Monday 17 February is Random Acts of Kindness Day, and to celebrate, The Children’s Hospital Charity are giving away 200 presents across the city of Sheffield – and they’re spreading the positivity through the whole week.

The 200 gifts celebrate the charity’s £2 million appeal towards the build of the National Centre for Child Health Technology (NCCHT), which will be a place to develop world-leading research and build new technologies to solve the biggest challenges in children's healthcare.

In 2024, the charity celebrated Random Acts of Kindness Day for the first time, partnering with Birdhouse Tea Company, Steel Yard, and Pom Kitchen to give away 22 thermal mugs to members of the community. This year, the charity wanted to give back to the city in an even bigger way, with more prizes and an extended celebration.

Once again, the charity has partnered with Birdhouse Tea Company, but this year the giveaway is also being supported by Ambulo at Weston Park Museum, Forum, Chocolate Bar, and Starbucks at Weston Park.

Gifts will include, thermal mugs, beanie hats, notepads, tote bags, and the charity's iconic chocolate snowflake, produced in collaboration with Sheffield chocolate makers, Bullion.

The Children’s Hospital Charity supports Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust to provide the best possible care for children and young people from across Yorkshire, the UK, and beyond. Charity funding helps Sheffield Children’s to go above and beyond the NHS provision by funding life-saving equipment, new facilities, a comfortable environment and vital research. Much of the charity’s work wouldn’t be possible without the local community, with projects like their annual snowflake appeal raising over £300,000 each year thanks to generous support from sponsors, many of whom are from Sheffield.

The charity are a key partner and funder for the new world-class research and technology centre – the National Centre for Child Health Technology (NCCHT) – which will be run by Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust and based at the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park. The centre will bring together children, clinicians, inventors and engineers under the same roof, with state-of-the-art facilities for manufacturing, digital development and the opportunity to deliver Sheffield Children’s clinical care.

Last year, the charity was overwhelmed by the positive reaction from both locals and participating businesses. This year’s returning partner, Birdhouse Tea Company, were thrilled to take part and went the extra mile, donating 100% of their brownie sales to the charity and adding their own prizes to the giveaway.

The giveaway will last from Monday 17 February – Sunday 23 February, and details about the days each business will be taking part will be available on the charity’s website.