The day 'Furry Friends' visited Lindum House

The Lindum House care home, in Beverley, was full of animal mischief on Thursday 22nd May when the mobile Furry Friends came to visit the home. Residents at Lindum House were pleasantly surprised to see animals such as baby bunnies, turtles, lizards, snakes and skinny pigs entering our living area as the wonderful ladies at Furry Friends paid a visit.

General Manager Jayne Clarke said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having the Furry Friends here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”