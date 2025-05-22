The day 'Furry Friends' visited Lindum House
General Manager Jayne Clarke said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having the Furry Friends here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”
Resident Ethel who was very excited and touched by the Furry Friend’s animals: “As a child I used to love all the animals on the nearby farm. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were free to roam amongst us.”