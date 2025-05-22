The day 'Furry Friends' visited Lindum House

By Mark Shelton
Contributor
Published 22nd May 2025, 15:14 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 15:56 BST
The Lindum House care home, in Beverley, was full of animal mischief on Thursday 22nd May when the mobile Furry Friends came to visit the home. Residents at Lindum House were pleasantly surprised to see animals such as baby bunnies, turtles, lizards, snakes and skinny pigs entering our living area as the wonderful ladies at Furry Friends paid a visit.

General Manager Jayne Clarke said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having the Furry Friends here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Resident Ethel who was very excited and touched by the Furry Friend’s animals: “As a child I used to love all the animals on the nearby farm. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were free to roam amongst us.”

