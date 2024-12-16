The day Sam's creepy crawlies came to Thistle Hill Care Cente
Residents at Thistle Hill Care Centre were pleasantly surprised to see, and touch if they wanted, a huge Chilean Rose Spider; a giant African Land Snail; a giant Madagascar Hissing Cockroach, and a Bumblebee Millipede to name but a few! The surprise visit was planned as part of a residents wish.
Resident, Craig had always wanted to see the exotic creatures as he used to keep them himself, so staff at the home made his wish a reality with the help of Sam.
General Manager Mandy Scott said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. It was lovely to be able to make Craig’s wish come true. We knew that having Sam’s creepy crawlies here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents, and today we have seen the enjoyment and fascination of learning about these beautiful creatures”
Resident, Craig was very excited and touched by Sam’s creepy crawlies: “As a teenager I used to love exotic animals like these. It was wonderful that I could get to hold them and experience that again.”
Thistle Hill Care Centre is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Thistle Hill Care Centre provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 85 residents from respite care to long term stays.