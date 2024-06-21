The Flow Group expands print offering with launch of revolutionary new leaflet distribution service

Yorkshire mailing house and print marketing specialist, The Flow Group, has expanded its service offering with a six-figure investment into the launch of a new brand, Leaflet Distribution Company (Leaflet Distribution Co.), a portal service to help simplify the UK’s leaflet print and distribution sector.

The award-winning, multi-million-pound turnover group, based in Brighouse, has developed the portal to bring convenience, simplicity, and speed to leaflet distribution, as well as eco credentials.

The launch of Leaflet Distribution Co. has resulted in the creation of two new roles for a full-time junior developer and a sales apprentice and follows The Flow Group's expansion into large scale, national carbon-balanced direct mail and leaflet distribution with the Greener Mail brand last year.

The Leaflet Distribution Co. portal is a fully automated offering, which puts the customer in full control of a leaflet drop campaign from start to finish - demographic targeting, design, print and distribution.

Flow Group

With a focus on the ‘why’ behind a marketing campaign, it also provides prompts and advice to users on how to generate the highest possible ROI from a campaign. Design is also provided for those who want a full turnkey solution. 100% carbon-balanced print will be rolled out later this year.

Speaking about the launch, The Flow Group director, Andrew Robinson, said: “With shifts in client interactions heading increasingly online, we launched Leaflet Distribution Co. to do exactly that: offer all our services, all online.

“Our customers can now order what they want, when they want, 24/7 and see transparent progress of their order. The platform is the cleanest and easiest to use currently on the market and, much like online pizza delivery, they can see a timeline of where their order is at from the moment it is placed through to completion.

“We can also provide a leaflet design service, and most importantly, we incentivise and provide the ability to book multi-stage campaigns as this generates much higher returns. We’ve loved creating this new brand, and we’re sure our clients will love using it.