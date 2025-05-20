The Garfitt Law Partnership Merges With Harrowells Solicitors

We are pleased to announce that The Garfitt Law Partnership has merged with Harrowells Solicitors.

David Garfitt and Sally Robinson, who co-owned the specialist Private Client and Property Law firm, have joined Harrowells as consultant solicitors. The merger enables David and Sally, who will continue to look after their clients, to offer a broader range of advisory services as part of a larger law firm. The deal also brings additional technical expertise into the enlarged practice and follows on from a series of senior level lateral hires into Harrowells over the past year.

Ed Ryder, Head of Private Client at Harrowells commented:

“David and Sally are well known for their formidable technical expertise and very high standards of client service in their respective fields of Private Client and Property Law. Their approach is very much at one with ours and we look forward to welcoming them and their clients into the wider practice.

(L-R): Katie Daniel, David Garfitt, Sally Robinson, Ed Ryder

Clients of The Garfitt Law Partnership are drawn from across Yorkshire, including Harrogate, Ripon, York and East Yorkshire. David and Sally will now be able to use our branch network to meet contacts and colleagues, as well as continue to see clients at their businesses or homes, as they have previously.”

David Garfitt joins Harrowells’ Private Client Department, which is now one of the largest in North and East Yorkshire region and has 17 specialist advisers, of whom 5 have the highly technical Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners qualification.

Sally Robinson will continue to advise on agricultural, residential and commercial property matters and joins the firm’s Agricultural Property Department, which has been winning work beyond the firm’s Yorkshire heartland in recent years under team head Katie Daniel.