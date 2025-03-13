The Hive Silsden celebrate funding success to renovate community hall

The Hive Silsden, a community centre that provides an inclusive space and support services to local families, were delighted to receive a donation of £10,000 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The funding from the Bradford-based supermarket’s charitable foundation will cover the costs of renovating the centre’s hall, including painting, installation of new lighting and modern decor as well as laying new flooring.

Jill Cook, Centre Manager at The Hive Silsden said: "We are thrilled to have secured a grant from the Morrisons Foundation, allowing us to refurbish our main community room. This vital space hosts private functions, as well as essential services and activities for residents of Silsden and the surrounding areas.

“The refurbishment will modernize the facility, making it more versatile and appealing to a wider range of users. Importantly, this investment will also support the long-term sustainability of our charity by enhancing income generation opportunities-something we are committed to achieving."

Silsden Singers are just one of the many groups who will benefit from the community centre's renovations

The Hive is a centre for use by the whole community of Silsden and the surrounding areas. They offer a range of activities catering for all age groups from pre-natal care, stay and play groups for 0-5’s, Saturday Club for 8-11’s, Creative Workshops, Silsden Singers Group (pictured) and a Wellbeing Café providing advice and support to all members of the local community.

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “I’m delighted that the Morrisons Foundation has been able to fund the refurbishment of the hall at The Hive. The renovations will make a huge difference to their work and members of the local community that rely on the facility for many years to come.”